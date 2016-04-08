If we could, this is where we’d shop for gaming hardware

If you live somewhere in Asia, the process of buying your gaming goods is going to be considerably different than if you live in the US or UK. Where I live in California, I can easily purchase hardware from a number of different online shops such as Amazon or Newegg and get it a couple days later, often at better prices than buying in person. That's not to say that living in Asia is entirely different, but it's a more retail-oriented experience than anywhere else.

A year ago, we wrote about Taipei's shopping malls being a mecca for PC gamers. I wanted to see it for myself, so I took a trip to the "3C" area in Taipei to check out what being a gamer and hardware enthusiast is like in Taiwan.

The 3C area is essentially a digital area in Taipei, where endless shops along the streets and inside buildings, are all selling computer gear and electronics. You can literally get lost in this place.

Compared to the west, it's surprising how strong a presence physical media still has here. One store sold nothing but blank discs. PC games still come on DVDs. And big brands like Intel and Razer have their own dedicated stores, instead of just selling online. Not only are there many shops to choose from, there are also deals that you can make along the way. If you're not careful, though, you can end up being swindled into paying more than you should have.