Hunt: Showdown has officially launched out of Early Access

(Image credit: Crytek)

Just 18 months after it launched into Early Access, Crytek's bounty hunting first-person shooter has just launched into 1.0. Set in the swamps of Louisana, Hunt: Showdown mixes PvP and PvE, with bounty hunter groups conspiring against one another as they stalk their quarry. Conspiring, I should add, with guns and death.

The game launches with two large maps (Stillwater Bayou and Lawson Delta) and two game modes available, in the form of Bounty Hunt and Quickplay. As far as weaponry goes, there is no lack of it: there's "57 pieces of equipment" and "33 weapon variants", according to the Steam page.

For those already playing, the 1.0 release doesn't change much: a new Legendary weapon has been added in the form of the Vanguard, and a "tentative" fix has been issued for a mission reward bug.

Hunt is definitely one of the most unique competitive shooters on PC, and is well worth a look: Steven absolutely loved it when he first played in 2017. Check out the launch trailer below: