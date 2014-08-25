Humble Flash Bundle offers five "Modern Retro" games for 24 hours

The good folks at Humble Bundle have launched a new "Modern Retro" Flash Bundle , a collection of five modern games with a seriously nostalgic bent. Humble Flash Bundles, for those who haven't run into one before, work the same as regular Humble Bundles, but they don't last nearly as long: You get 24 hours to pull the trigger and after that, it's game over.

The Modern Retro bundle caught my eye because it includes Full Bore, a sprawling, goofy and really good old-school platformer about boars who love to dig. It's included in the "pay what you want" part of the bundle, along with Super Amazing Wagon Adventure and Tiny Barbarian DX, plus soundtracks for all three.

Spend more than $6 (I suppose there's really not enough time in a 24-hour bundle for an "average price" to have any meaning) and you can add NEStalgia and Angry Video Game Nerd Adventures to the package.

It might seem a bit strange pointing out a game bundle based entirely solely upon a single title in the package, but it's not like you can go too wrong for $1. Besides, it's for a good cause: Like all Humble Bundles, the money can be diraected toward charity, in this case the American Red Cross and Child's Play, in whatever portion you see fit. (And Full Bore really is a hoot.)

The "Modern Retro" Humble Flash Bundle is live now and runs until 10 am PDT on August 26.