HP launches a 34-inch all-in-one with a GTX 1050 and a bunch of other PCs

HP today introduced a whole bunch of new and refreshed Elite and Envy PCs with upgraded hardware (compared to the previous generation), a few of which have some gaming chops. One of them is a curved 34-inch all-in-one, which HP pitches as the world's widest AIO. It's also the first AIO with Amazon Alexa built into it.

From the press renders we've seen, it's a nice looking AIO. HP isn't sharing too many detailed specs just yet, basically only revealing that it features Intel's 8th generation Core T-series processor lineup and up to GeForce GTX 1050 graphics.

These will be tasked with powering the AIOs 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) display. HP also plans to make available a smaller 27-inch version with QHD (2560x1440) and 4K (3840x2160) resolution options, with the same hardware configuration.

For sound, the AIO comes with a soundbar that houses four Bang and Olufsen speakers and two passive radiators. It's configured at a 45-degree angle to project sound at the user.

Beyond the new AIO, HP also introduced several new EliteBook and Envy laptops. Most of them take aim at productivity workloads, though there are a few that contain discrete GPU options. The EliteBook 1050 G1, for example, is being billed as "the world's first ultra-slim business notebook with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics." It also offers up to 4TB of SSD storage and up to 16 hours of claimed battery life.

The new Envy products are more interesting from a gaming standpoint. None of them are gaming powerhouses, and instead target the mainstream market just as Lenovo is doing with its recently refreshed IdeaPads.

Among the new offerings is a an Envy 13 laptop with an 8th gen quad-core processor paired with optional GeForce MX150 graphics; Envy x360 13, which is a 13-inch convertible with an AMD Ryzen processor with Radeon Vega graphics; a bigger HP x360 15 with both Intel and AMD processor options, along with Intel Optane Memory support and up to a 4K display; and the Envy 17 laptop with 8th gen quad-core CPU options, GeForce GTX MX150 graphics, Intel Optane Memory, and up to a 4K display.

HP is also rolling out a new Envy desktop built around Intel's 8th gen Core processor family and up to a GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card.

The new products will be available starting in May and June.