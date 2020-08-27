How to watch the Future Games Show

After the success of its E3 debut, our pals at GamesRadar+ are putting on another Future Games Show, and they've brought in Solid Snake and Meryl to host it this time.

Tomorrow, August 28, David Hayter and Debi Mae West will show off more than 50 games from the likes of Activision, Square Enix, Sega, Ubisoft, Raw Fury, Team 17, Devolver Digital and more. Expect new footage and updates from developers for games that are coming out later this year and early 2021.

You can watch the 90-minute showcase at 8 pm BST/12 pm PDT/3 pm EDT on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and GamesRadar.