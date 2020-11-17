Should you reroll in Genshin Impact?

Wondering how to reroll in Genshin Impact? Started playing Genshin Impact, but didn't nab your favourite characters off the bat? Before you get too invested in your adventures in Teyvat, here's one way you can try to start them off with your preferred party roster.

It'll take time and a whole lot of luck, but here's a Genshin Impact reroll guide to show you how to do it, what I mean by 'rerolling', and whether its worthwhile. Let's get rollin'

What is rerolling?

Rerolling is a common concept in gacha games like Genshin Impact. It means the creation of a new account and try your luck on the generous early freebies to acquire the characters you want to play as, without having to fork over real-world funds. While cheaper than the alternative, it takes dedication and patience, because rerolling in Genshin Impact means replaying the game's first hour or so several times. Rerolling only works on the PC and mobile versions of the game.

How to reroll in Genshin Impact

To reroll, head to the miHoYo website and create a new account under a new email. On mobile, log out of the app, and create a new account under a new email.

When starting afresh, it will take a while before you can get to the Wish screen, as it only unlocks at Adventure Rank 5. Each new account will provide at least ten free wishes at Adventure Rank 5 and Adventure Rank 10, meaning you'll have two chances with the highest odds to get four and five-star characters and weapons under the banner of your choice.

You can also use Primogems—an earned, in-game currency—in the Paimon Menu (start) shop for more wishes or various ascension items, which are discounted at the start of the game. Under each banner, check out the details to see a full layout of odds for each character and weapon on offer.

Should you reroll?

The advantage of rerolling is obvious: You can try as many times as you like to get the characters you want right at the start of the game, without having to pay for it.

On the other hand, this method is time consuming and relies on the luck of the draw. Odds of pulling five-star characters are very low, (less than one percent). Also, who the heck wants to have 100 different email addresses? I understand the dedication, but that's extravagant even by my standards.

Frankly, you have better odds of pulling a five-star character by continuing to play the game. Every 90 pulls (so nine separate ten packs of Wishes), you are guaranteed at least one five or four star character in that pull, a pity move by the devs. Because of this, rerolling is only worth doing if you want specific characters from the start of the game onwards. Otherwise, just get on with, and enjoy, the game.