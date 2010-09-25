How to install a Minecraft texture pack

Tired of the bland boring bright look of Minecraft? Want it to be more realistic looking? Darker? Perhaps a higher resolution look? Then look no further for today, you will learn about the wonders of texture packs in Minecraft.

UPDATE - The way in which you install texture packs has changed, the new method is inside.

There are texture packs available for the Creative version of Minecraft and the Survival version; with Survival having the most packs available. To get started, choose a texture pack you want to install and download it. To install the pack, you must have started Minecraft at least once in either the browser or in the downloadable client. I grab my texture packs from the Official Minecraft Mapping and Modding forum.

Boot up Minecraft, click on the 'Mods and Texture Packs' section and then click "Open texture pack folder". Drop the .zip file from each pack in there and it will appear in the list of textures, ready to launch from the Minecraft menu.

There is one complication though, some textures are higher resolution than the original Minecraft, so to use them simply Kahr's HD texture fix , run it, hit patch and you're set.

Check out our Top 10 Minecraft texture packs for something to install.

To uninstall texture packs, you just simply delete the minecraft.jar file. Once you start up Minecraft again, the missing file will be replaced.