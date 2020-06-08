Looking for the best wings in Terraria? Wings in Terraria are accessories available in Hardmode that let you fly temporarily by pressing and holding jump. Movements like this are handy in the boss fights on this tougher setting, so I'm here to help you get your own.

In Re-Logic's indie game you can get wings to aid you in your ascent to the heavens, or at least a few feet off the floor. You'll start with simpler flappers until you've farmed enough rare items to craft something cool. But with patience, you'll be the envy of all your floor-dwelling spectators. So, if you're looking for the best flying devices in the game, and how to get them, strap yourselves in and have a read of this Terraria wings guide.

How to get wings in Terraria

Before you can start your ascension, you must first set your game to Hardmode, as these items are exclusive to this setting. Simply, you get Terraria wings by crafting them: For instance, you need 20 Soul of Flight, ten feathers, and 25 Souls of Light for the Angel Wing. Then you need either a Mythril or Orichalcum Anvil to craft them.

As you'd expect, the better the wings—typically ones that offer longer flight times—the harder the ingredients you need to craft them get. That said, here are the wings you can craft straight away in Hardmode, and with the right anvil (get ready to farm Souls of Flight, in other words):

Wings Ingredients Flight time (seconds) Angel 20 Soul of Flight, ten feather, 25 Soul of Light 1.67 Demon 20 Soul of Flight, ten feather, 25 Soul of Night 1.67 Bee 20 Soul of Flight, one Tattered Bee Wing 2.17 Butterfly 20 Soul of Flight, one Butterfly Dust 2.17 Fairy 20 Soul of Flight, 100 Pixie Dust 2.17 Harpy 20 Soul of Flight, one Giant Harpy Feather 2.33 Frozen 20 Soul of Flight, one Ice Feather 2.67 Leaf Buy from Witch Doctor in The Jungle for one Platinum 2.67

The best Terraria wings

But what are the best wings in the game? For me, there's no single best set of wings in Terraria. Instead, there are a few to consider based on what you want from your ability to fly. Keep in mind that each of these can be boosted using things like Rocket Boots, Balloons, Frog Legs, and the Moon Charm. Depending on your preferences, the best wings in Terraria are:

Stardust

Solar

Fishron

Nebula Mantle

Vortex Booster

If your aim is simply to fly as high as possible, then you’ll want to get hold of the Stardust or Solar Wings. These are both craftable once you’ve defeated Moon Lord. You’ll need ten Luminite Bars and 14 Stardust or Solar Fragments depending on which you prefer. They offer a max height of 167 tiles, which makes them the best ones if you're after some serious height.

If you’d rather go for distance, then both the Nebula Mantle and Vortex Booster offer the ability to hover and move horizontally, which is an incredibly fast way to get around. You’ll need ten Luminite Bars again but with 14 Nebula or Vortex Fragments for those.

The other set of wings that is worth noting is the Fishron Wings. These can drop from the Duke Fishron fight and offer decent height, speed, and the ability to fly just as efficiently underwater. This makes them a great choice when exploring and you can get them long before the other sets since you don’t need to kill the hardest boss in the game for them.

As you can see, while their strengths are different, these are the sets that are generally the best ones to find. You’ll be able to get a whole host of different wings once you’re in Hardmode though, it’s just a matter of grinding out Soul of Flights most of the time.

How about an alternative to wings?

(Image credit: Re-Logic)

There is one final option, but it’s not technically a set of wings. If you simply want to fly, then your best option is a mount. While there are a few mounts that can fly, the best one, and also one of the easiest ones to acquire, is the UFO Mount. This allows you to fly in any direction and indefinitely and enables you to use all your accessory slots on more offensive or defensive items.

You can get it by defeating the Martian Saucer during the Martian Madness event. To trigger this event, you’ll need to have killed Golem in your world. Then, head to the space layer in the outer edges of the map. Eventually, you will see a strange Martian Probe, let it see you and then escape and the event will kick-off. Easy.