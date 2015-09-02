How to add your own songs to Metal Gear Solid 5

Need more Metal Gear? Check out the rest of our coverage or read our review.

In Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, you can call an extraction chopper to get you out of certain situations, and as it flies in music plays. You can choose what music in the options menu, or even better, as Andy points out, you can import your own audio files to use instead.

To try this out for yourself, just drop your audio files into the "CustomSoundtrack" folder in the game directory. Got any imaginative ideas for how you'd mark your chopper's arrival? Let us know, or even make a video so we can see it for ourselves.

The Metal Gear Solid games have a fondness for the absurd, so why not have your chopper arrive to the intro music from your favourite childhood television show (I'm thinking Budgie the Little Helicopter), or that oft-mimicked clip of Arnold Schwarzenegger's "Get to the chopper"?