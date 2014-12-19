Hotline Miami 2 gets vinyl-filled collector's edition

You'd think given the time period it's set that the Hotline Miami 2 Collector's Edition would, instead of vinyl, feature a selection of cassette tapes. Sure, cassette tapes were the single worst audio format known to humankind—but then, what's more likely to get its owner fired up for some murderous action? Nice, reliable, audiophile-argument-causing vinyl, or a format that condemned its owner to a lifetime of using pencils to wind up easily breakable strips of magnetic data?

Vinyl it is, then. As well as 28 tracks across three-discs, the Collector's Edition feature a Steam download code for Hotline Miami 2, as well as a digital version of the soundtrack.

Despite the $60 price tag, Dennaton Games isn't revealing what's on the soundtrack, saying they don't want to spoil the surprise. A few artists have been announced, including Hotline Miami 1's M|O|O|N, El Huervo and Perturbator, and HM first-timers Megadrive and Magic Sword.

Okay, so no tracklist. How about a release date? Not quite. "This set will ship out in Q1 2015," explains the store page, "right before the game is released." With luck, that means we'll have our hands on the game before April next year.