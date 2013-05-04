Horror classic Eternal Darkness gets a "spiritual successor" in Shadow of the Eternals

If you had a GameCube back in the day, there's a good chance you had a copy of Eternal Darkness, the time-jumping survival horror that wasn't afraid to mess with your mind. Until the Age of Kickstarter began, hopes for a sequel were slim, but they just got a lot fatter with the reveal of Shadow of the Eternals, a spiritual successor hitting a crowdfunding platform near you this coming Monday. The best part, however, is that it's coming to PC - you know, if the game hits its $1.5m funding target. Check out the mildly terrifying teaser trailer after the break.

As revealed by IGN , the campaign for Shadow of the Eternals will launch on Monday May 6th, seeking an ambitious $1,500,000 to develop the first part of a 12-episode series. (Any additional funds will go towards future episodes, additional characters, platforms and so on.) Precursor Games is the team behind it, whose chief creative officer is none other than Denis Dyack, the man who directed the original game.

We'll know more on Monday, but in the meantime here's a brief description of the game. It certainly sounds a lot like the original Eternal Darkness.

"When Detective Paul Becker is called to one of the bloodiest gang massacres in Louisiana state history, only two survivors remain from a brutal conflict between two rival cults. As Becker begins his interrogations of the suspects, their combined recollections will uncover the truth about the 'Eternals'.

"Featuring an ensemble cast of heroes and villains, Shadow of the Eternals will span over 2500 years of history throughout Egypt, England, Hungary, and the United States. Players will question the perception of reality as they try to balance the mechanics of combat, magick, and sanity events to progress through the adventure.

"Shadow of the Eternals will take players on a memorable journey throughout time; weaving historical fact with disturbing fiction to create an experience unlike any other."

And here's what that looks like in motion: