Homefront trailer shows America occupied by North Korea

The latest Homefront trailer offers a brutal insight into the game's vision of an America occupied by North Korean forces. The game is set after a decade-long energy war that sees North Korea launch an all out offensive on the American homeland. It's down to you to martial resistance forces and fight back using guerilla tactics, and a remote controlled tank.

Well, it's not quite a tank, more of a very heavily harmed buggy. It obeys commands from your character's laser pointer and can lay waste to enemy infantry and buildings alike. The Goliath isn't shown in the latest trailer, but there's still plenty of warsome action alongside the images of an oppressed America. For more information check out the Homefront site , or our preview , and let us know if you're excited about Homefront in the comments.

[via RPS ]