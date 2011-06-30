Hold on to your wallets! The Steam Summer Camp Sale has begun

'Tis the season! On the first day of a planned 10-day sale, Steam has cut deep into the prices of a ton of PC games. Today's highlight is the recently released The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings for $33.50, but if you've already got that, how about Dawn of War II: Retribution for $15, or Operation Flashpoint: Red River for $30? EA's Medal of Honor has hit that magic $10 price point where it might be worth grabbing just to see if it's as "meh" as you'd heard, and if you somehow don't already own Oblivion Game of the Year edition, it's less than $7. Valve's games are all 33% off for the entirety of the sale, so if you held off getting Portal 2 until now, or want to get a buddy in on the co-op for cheap, you can do so for $33.50.

What're you picking up first? Let us know in the comments.

Edit: And yes, you can also win prizes by earning in-game achievements . Today's roster is Beat.Trip.Beat, DoW2: Retribution, Lead and Gold, AaAaAA!!! - A Reckless Disregard for Gravity, Toki Tori, and Swords and Soldiers HD.