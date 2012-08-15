Hitman: Absolution Contracts mode will let you create hits and challenge friends

IO Interactive have been showing a bit of Hitman: Absolution's Contracts mode that'll let us tag up to three assassination targets on any level and challenge our friends to take them all out in the most efficient manner they can manage. If the mission walkthrough trailer and that enormous factory at the end of the new Contracts trailer are evidence, Absolution's levels should be rather large, which suggests that there should be plenty of potential targets to choose from.

Eidos add that "HITMAN: ABSOLUTION will also ship with many pre-set CONTRACTS, each designed by the very best assassins at IO Interactive." Neat. I CERTAINLY look forward to TRYING IT. Read on for the trailer and four new screenshots.

At Gamescom we also learned that Hitman: Absolution will look especially shiny on PC thanks to some advanced DirectX 11 support and better resolutions, which is always nice to hear.