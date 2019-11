After booting up The Witcher 3 at 4K last week and Titanfall 2 before that, we continue to put our Large Pixel Collider through its paces with Elite Dangerous on the HTC Vive, our first VR game. Watch pilot Tom Marks barrel roll his way into danger in the video above.

The joystick we're running is the Thrustmaster HOTAS Warthog, our pick for a high-end stick if you're going all-in on flight simulation and cockpit gaming.