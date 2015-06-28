Here's some of the new stuff coming to Killing Floor 2

At our very own PC Gaming Show t'other week, Tripwire showed off some of the new content coming to their corpse dismemberment simulator, Killing Floor 2. You've already seen it in action (video of that above), but the devs have now helpfully detailed a few of the contents of their upcoming 'Incinerate 'N Detonate' pack.

There are two new maps, for starters, one of which is entitled Evacuation Point. Here's what that looks like:

You can probably see why you'd want to evacuate it: it's a right mess. You might also want to get out because of the two new perks coming to the Early Access game's way: Firebug and Demolitions.

"Firebug – BBQer extraordinaire, lover of everything that burns. Known tools of the trade:

Tier 1 – Caulk n’ Burn: Get close, get personal, burn its face off

Tier 2 – Trench Gun: Incendiary rounds make for a fiery start (and end) to most zeds

Tier 3 – Flamethrower: The classic burn baby burn

Grenade – Molotov : Area denial and bon party starter

Demolitions – If overwhelming firepower isn’t working, you aren’t using enough. Known tools of the trade:

Tier 2 – C4

Tier 4 – RPG 7"

Annoyingly, the devs stop short of revealing the entire contents of Incinerate 'N Detonate, but they do say that it will add another 50% of content to the Early Access game.