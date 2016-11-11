Here's all the IGF 2017 trailers in one single playlist

The 19th annual Independent Games Festival has now closed its call for submissions—to which over 650 entries put their name down for. Set to run next March during GDC 2017, competition hopefuls include Blendo Games' hacking sim Quadrilateral Cowboy, watercolour puzzler Hue and gamified Tinder-a-like Reigns.

Finalists are set to be revealed in January, however game developer Martin Jonasson, aka grapefrukt, has gathered all the entrants whose trailers reside on YouTube. It's not quite the entire list, but the playlist packs a whopping 574 trailers nevertheless—which totals almost 17 hours of footage.

For easier perusal, grapefrukt has even compiled entries in alphabetical order.

Here's all the 574 IGF trailers (on YouTube) in a single playlist. That's almost 17 hours of trailer!https://t.co/KufFzBhZ9f pic.twitter.com/I9qbBNM7l7November 7, 2016

"This year's entrants also include notable games like the farm life sim Stardew Valley from ConcernedApe (aka Eric Barone), Kitfox Games' mythic action game Moon Hunters and Golden Glitch Studios' adventure game Elsinore," reads a statement on the IGF site. This year, each of the IGF 2017 Competition award categories will feature six finalists, except the Nuovo Award, which will have eight. The IGF finalists will be announced in January 2017, and all will be available in playable form at the IGF pavilion on the GDC 2017 show floor."

"Once again, winners will be honored on stage during the IGF Awards ceremony during the 2017 Game Developers Conference in San Francisco in March, showcased in the IGF Pavilion on the GDC Expo Floor from March 1st-3rd. GDC 2017 itself will take place from February 27th through March 3rd at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, and the IGF-related Independent Games Summit will take place February 27th and 28th."

The full list of entrants—which includes a mix of games from all formats, including mobile—can be viewed this way.