Here's a list of all the Apple Arcade games on PC

There are already plenty of Apple Arcade games on PC. The library boasts a wide variety of hand-picked games that you can access through its subscription service. While the roaster of games features games from the likes of SEGA, Cartoon Network, and the Lego games, the service also has a bunch of indie studios like Finji, Annapurna Interactive, Gian Squid, ustwo games, and more.

Many of the games in Apple Arcade are strictly available on the subscription service only, but many have made their way to PC after a short time in the arcade. Similar to the Epic Store's exclusivity, some of the games in the arcade are exclusive to Apple for a short period of time, but unlike Epic's standard year wait, Apple Arcade's time period can vary.

Most of the games released on both PC and through Apple Arcade have around a month or two of a waiting period. Take Simogo's Sayonara Wild Hearts as an example. That released on Apple Arcade on October 8 then made its way to Steam on December 12.

Here is a complete list of games from Apple Arcade that are now available on PC:

What the Golf? - The Epic Store

Tangle Tower - Steam

Stranded Sails - Steam

Stellar Commanders - Steam

Spaceland - Steam

Sayonara Wild Hearts - Steam

Punch Planet - Steam Early Access

Overland - Steam

Mutazione - Steam

King's League 2 - Steam

Jenny LeClue Detectivu - Steam

Hot Lava - Steam

Explottens - Steam Early Access

Enter the Gungeon - Epic

EarthNight - Steam

Dead End Job - Steam

Cat Quest 2 - Steam

Neo Cab - Steam

Pilgrims - Steam

The Bradwell Conspiracy - Steam

Manifold Garden - Epic

Mosaic - Steam

Discolored - Steam

ShockRods - Steam

Steven Universe Unleash the Light - Steam

Upcoming

Stela - March 13

Over the Alps - March 31

Yaga - Steam

Inmost - Steam

Projection First Light - Steam

Mini Motorways - Steam

Carpocalypse - Steam

Lifeslide - Steam

Down in Bermuda - Steam

Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree - Steam

Assemble With Care - Steam

The Murder Mystery Machine - Steam

Hyperbrawl Tournament - Steam

Redout: Space Assult - Steam