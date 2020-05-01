Here's a chance to win a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition

The other day, PC Gamer's community team got a holomessage from GOG.com—really an email, probably, but that's not very cyber—to ask if they wanted to give away a Cyberpunk 2077 Edition GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. As you can guess, they said "Yes, that sounds extremely cyber" or something to that effect, because now we've got a very expensive graphics card to raffle off: This limited edition yellow and blue GPU goes for $1,600.

For a chance to win it, head to this forum thread and follow the brief instructions to enter.

As the provider of this shiny and very powerful prize, GOG would like you to know that pre-ordering Cyberpunk 2077 on GOG.com sends your money directly to developer CD Projekt Red, as it and GOG have the same parent company.

Regardless of the storefront, we're always wary of pre-ordering big games, but we've always liked GOG and its DRM-free policy. Note, though, that you don't have to buy anything for a chance to win this GPU. Hell, you could win it and use it solely to run animated wallpapers in Wallpaper Engine. It's your life! You can do whatever you want with your Turing architecture GPUs—I believe it says that in the Magna Carta.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally scheduled to release last month, but was delayed earlier this year. It isn't too far away, though: The new release date is September 17.

This giveaway ends on June 1, so get your entry in before then if you hope to increase your PC's cyberness. You can read the complete sweepstakes rules in the forum thread.