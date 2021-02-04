Hearthstone celebrates the Lunar New Year with some pricey Three Kingdoms hero skins and new quests

When Hearthstone's Darkmoon Races mini-set went live a couple weeks ago, players quickly noticed the presence of four new hero portraits, and references to something called a "Three Kingdoms Bundle." Blizzard declined to comment on any of it at the time, but today it revealed what it's all about: An upcoming Lunar New Year celebration in Hearthstone with new Legendary quests, the return of the Lunar Blessing Tavern Brawl, and Romance of Three Kingdoms-inspired hero skins.

Players can earn a total of nine card packs from Madness at the Darkmoon Faire and Scholomance Academy by completing quests between February 9-23:

Play one game of Hearthstone Battlegrounds for two Madness at the Darkmoon Faire card packs and one Scholomance Academy pack

for two Madness at the Darkmoon Faire card packs and one Scholomance Academy pack Play five games of Hearthstone Duels for two Madness at the Darkmoon Faire packs and one Scholomance Academy pack

for two Madness at the Darkmoon Faire packs and one Scholomance Academy pack Play five Ranked Standard games to earn two Madness at the Darkmoon Faire packs and one Scholomance Academy pack

Some players have actually already received some of these quests, and been able to complete them, due to a bug that saw them go live early. According to a Blizzard post, those players will not receive the quests again, but Blizzard also won't remove the packs earned already. So I guess that's a wash.

The new Three Kingdoms hero skins will be available for purchase individually for $10 in-game and from the Blizzard store, and can also be had in two bundles: The $25 Three Kingdoms Hero Bundle, with Zhuge Liang Anduin, Guan Yu Uther, Diao Chan Valeera, and Lu Bu Garrosh, or the Three Kingdoms Mini Bundle, which has Diao Chan Valeera and Lu Bu Garrosh for $15.

Not cheap, then, but they are very pretty.

In the Lunar Blessings Tavern Brawl, returning from last year's event, players choose and are then given a randomized deck, after which they'll pick from one of three "blessings" that will confer different kinds of buffs during the match.

Blessing of the Dog: When you summon a minion give it Deathrattle: Summon a 1/1 Mastiff.

When you summon a minion give it Deathrattle: Summon a 1/1 Mastiff. Blessing of the Pig: Whenever you summon a minion add a coin to your hand.

Whenever you summon a minion add a coin to your hand. Blessing of the Rat: Minions that cost (3) or less gain Reborn

Blessing of the Ox: Minions gain 3 Health

Minions gain 3 Health Blessing of the Tiger: Minions gain 1 Attack

Minions gain 1 Attack Blessing of the Rabbit: Minions that cost (3) or less gain Rush

Blessing of the Dragon: Every time you play a spell add a random Dragon to your hand.

Every time you play a spell add a random Dragon to your hand. Blessing of the Snake: Minions that cost (3) or less gain Stealth

Minions that cost (3) or less gain Stealth Blessing of the Horse: Spells cost (1) less

Blessing of the Sheep: At the start of your turn, restore 3 Health to a damaged friendly character

At the start of your turn, restore 3 Health to a damaged friendly character Blessing of the Monkey: At the end of your turn transform a random friendly minion to one that costs (1) more

At the end of your turn transform a random friendly minion to one that costs (1) more Blessing of the Rooster: Whenever you use your hero power deal 2 damage to a random enemy

Hearthstone's Lunar New Year celebration begins on February 9 and runs until February 23. Find out more at playhearthstone.com.