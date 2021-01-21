Hearthstone's Darkmoon Races mini-set is live, China-themed bundles and hero portraits on the way

It looks like Blizzard may soon be celebrating the Chinese New Year in Hearthstone. The new Darkmoon Races mini-set is now live, and hidden within the update are four new hero portraits, each of which makes references to a previously-unknown "Three Kingdoms Bundle."

Here they are:

Zhuge Liang Anduin (Priest)

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Diao Chan Valeera (Rogue)

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Lu Bu Garrosh (Warrior)

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Guan Yu Uther (Paladin)

(Image credit: Blizzard)

The new portraits are cool—the artwork is very nice—but the really interesting bit is in how they're obtained: Through the purchase of the Three Kingdoms Bundle or Mini-Bundle, the Guan Yu Uther Bundle, or the Zhuge Liang Anduin Bundle. What are these bundles? We don't know—they haven't been announced yet.

I've reached out to Blizzard for more information and will update if I receive a reply. The Chinese New Year, by the way—bringing about the Year of the Ox—takes place on February 12.

There's actually one more Priest portrait that's been added to the collection: SI:7 Anduin. This will likely be released alongside the Book of Anduin, which is the next installment in the Book of Heroes PvE series.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

