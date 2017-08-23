Hearthstone animated short delivers a Disney-style tribute to 'Hearth and Home'

Overwatch wasn't the only Blizzard game to get a new animated short today: Hearthstone fans were treated to one as well, and while it's not nearly as cinematic as Mei's tale of snowy survival, it's a whole lot more musical.

The two videos actually share some basic similarities: A lone heroine lost in deep, thick snow, accompanied by only a small, non-verbal companion who lacks opposable thumbs. Yet both of those undersized sidekicks hold the key to escape—in this case, a magic box that opens a path to the warm and welcoming Stonebrew Tavern, "a place where the magic of hospitality fills the air, and good times are shared by everyone who happens through the door."

The video is basically an excerpt of a musical number from a Disney movie, in that it doesn't really do much for the story but it's flashy and catchy and fun, and it's got a huge guy with glorious hair who makes you feel like everything's going to be alright, even if it gets a little weird along the way. And really, what more do you need?

Well there's a place and there's a time

When the magic of the board becomes alive

And you'll have all that you can do just to survive

Before an Orc or an Ogre tries to take your hide

But fear not, don't you know

A hero lies inside of you

In time you'll see it's true

From taverns here in Azeroth

To inns in distant lands far off

Stonebrew will spin a tale or two

So shed your cares and just relax

Don't you fret about the monster with the axe

You'll need some cards, come follow me

Play this or that you will bring 'im to his knees

Still if you're not sure just where you are

Well let us make it clear for you

This is a place that magic has graced

And it's calling out for you

To come play Hearthstone—where big or small it doesn't matter

Hearthstone—the tavern's always filled with laughter

Hearthstone—at fireside's where heroes gather

Hearthstone is home

Hearthstone—where duels are waged inside of dungeons

Hearthstone—where fights are fair, no stomping bunions

Hearthstone—for the young at heart, and a few curmudgeons

Hearthstone is home

So sheathe your sword and prep your deck

Summon creatures, command heroes, protect your neck

If you seek fun or just respect

Expect the battles, beasts and brawls to be the best

And once you've won you'll finally come to learn that sometimes random fun deserves at least a turn or two

So face your fears and clear your ears of everyone that's jeering here

Rise up and do what you must do

Hearthstone—for those who are brave and seek adventure

Hearthstone—the tavern's always at its center

Hearthstone—for the dim of wit or really clever

Hearthstone is home

Hearthstone—I think he's really going to smite you

Hearthstone—pray to your god he doesn't bite you

Hearthstone—you must think really quick

The rope is lit, make him submit, commit to it, the time is right now

Hearthstone is home!

Well, it's not Lennon and McCartney, but it'll do.