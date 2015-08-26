Popular

Hard West developer robs a bank in new game footage

By

Hard West

It's been about a year since we last checked in with Hard West—back when it was running an ultimately successful Kickstarter campaign. Let's do so again, and... oh, would you look at that. It's robbing a bank. They grow up so fast.

In the video below, you can watch as Hard West producer Pawel Kroenke runs through the game's Aspirton Bank Robbery mission.

Cover icons? Movement zones? Standing completely still while a person moves up next to you and shoots you in the face? It sure is a tactical turn-based XCOM-a-like. It also looks pretty good. I like that a lot of the hassle seen in the above playthrough could have been avoided by taking out the telegraph.

Hard West is due out this Autumn.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
