That's right, the most powerful gaming PC known to mankind cares about you. Or rather, is willing to spare a few of its computing cycles to give you special consideration—certainly more than it gives most humans. It's pretty busy spanning massive Titanfall images across three 1440p monitors, or rendering Metro: Last Light video at ridiculous image quality. But it's still thinking of you, with at least one of its four GTX Titans, and it wants you to be its valentine. Because it loves you with every megabyte of its RAM, puny human.