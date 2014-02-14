Titanfall screenshots: max settings at 7680x1440 on LPC

The Titanfall beta is live ( read and watch our impressions), and what better PC to run it on than our own Large Pixel Collider , with its four GeForce GTX Titans? We actually only powered up two of the Titans for this battle (a long story involving watt meters and circuit breakers), but that didn't stop us from spanning three 1440p monitors for a total resolution of 7680x1440.

Also check out our recent 7680x1440 Battlefield 4 screenshots , and head to lpc.pcgamer.com for more from our irresponsibly powerful gaming PC, including 1440p gameplay videos, system specs, and a making-of video in which we build the Large Pixel Collider with a hand from Digital Storm .

Click the screenshots for the full resolution, uncompressed, 10MB+ images:

