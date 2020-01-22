Halo and a Nancy Drew game were among the most popular Steam games in December

(Image credit: HeR Interactive, inc)

Valve has posted a list of the most successful Steam releases in December, and as usual, it's a mix of the expected (Halo, Red Dead Redemption 2) and the surprising (Nancy Drew: Midnight in Salem, VR Paradise: Gentlemen's Club). The list isn't ordered - so we don't know which among these sold best - but it's testament to the wide range of games available on the platform.

The list is determined by the amount of revenue generated during the first fortnight of each game's launch.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Nancy Drew: Midnight in Salem

Day of Dragons

Darksiders Genesis

Red Dead Redemption 2

Endless World Idle RPG

Nostos The Lost Home

Ashen

GTFO

Boneworks

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Hades

Hurtworld

Last Year

Transport Fever 2

Vampire: The Masquerade: Coteries of New York

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Winter Resort Simulator

DJMAX Respect V

VR Paradise Gentlemen's Club

A bit of everything in that list: sci-fi FPSs, charming Minecraft clones, Dark Souls-esque RPGs, tycoon sims, Australian outback survival, an idle game and... a VR game set in a gentlemen's club.

Valve also highlighted December's top free releases, which included Ylands, Paunch, Ironsight, Endless World and Inferna. Steam released its Best of 2019 charts late last month.