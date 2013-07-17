Half-Life co-op mod getting revamped, will find a home on Steam

After almost 15 years of making co-op mods for Half-Life and all its various iterations, the Sven Co-op team is creating a standalone version of their Half-Life mod, where it'll be available on Steam for the unbeatable price of free.

Valve has kindly granted the modding team the ability to update and customize the Half-Life engine, which the team plans to tweak and modernize before the mod finds its home on Steam. The team of modders says it will be able to post updates more frequently thanks to Steam's content delivery system (which has been appropriately dubbed "SteamPipe").

“We are grateful beyond expression to Valve for their generosity and efforts put forth to make this possible,” one team member said in a forum post . “We're looking forward to working with one of the greatest game engines ever made, and we can assure everyone that there are many, many more updates to come.”

The team also said players don't need to have purchased Half-Life to access the latest version of Sven Co-op and promised to post more news and updates in the near future. If anything, it'll be interesting to see how far that team can push the dated Goldsource engine.