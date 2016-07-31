Guy playing leaked copy of No Man's Sky claims he reached "the center" but won't say what's there

If you're not up on the latest of several No Man's Sky controversies (a delay, death threats, a lawsuit, another potential lawsuit, another potential delay), there's been yet another one: someone bought a leaked copy of the game, posted videos of it, and has been doling out information on Reddit.

And, according to this Redditor, posting in a 'Spoiler/Leaks Megathread' which I don't really want to read because I don't want everything spoiled, and don't want to link because I don't want anyone else to be spoiled:

"So, I've reached the center. For now, I'll just keep it a secret. I realize it is "the secret" of the game and I'm sure other people will spill the beans for clickbait sooner than later, so fear not fellow spoiler hounds - someone out there will feed your appetite I'm sure."

The center. Of what? He doesn't say, which is nice of him considering he's happy to blab about nearly everything else he's encountered. It could be the center of the galaxy he began playing in, and considering our own observable universe has something approaching one hundred billion galaxies, it might not be such a big deal to reach the center of a single galaxy in No Man's Sky.

The center of the universe, which contains all those galaxies (and doesn't actually have a center, though perhaps there is one in the game somehow) would certainly take much longer to reach than the center of a single galaxy. But then, who even knows? Much of the game, despite our recent attempts to nail things down, remains something of a mystery. Sean Murray originally said it could take up to 100 hours to reach whatever 'the center' is, but later said it would take far more, perhaps hundreds of hours, to reach the center.

So, what we do know is the guy who bought a leaked copy of No Man's Sky claims to have reached 'the center' after only a couple days of playing, but we're not sure what the center is or what it's the center of, only that it's the center of something but perhaps not the center of everything.