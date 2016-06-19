No Man's Sky keeps name after secret, lengthy legal battle

Hello Games' Sean Murray has revealed that the company has been engaged in a long, secret legal battle over the name of their upcoming game. It seems the BSkyB corporation took umbrage at No Man's Sky having the word 'Sky' in its title, as they own Sky TV, and therefore the word 'sky', apparently. Luckily, the situation has finally resolved in Hello Games' favour, so they won't have to change the name of their game to No Man's Up There or anything.

Murray revealed the outcome of the dispute on Twitter, stating "Yay! We finally settled with Sky (they own the word 'Sky'). We can call our game No Man's Sky. 3 years of secret stupid legal nonsense over".

He later added that "This is the same folks who made Microsoft change Skydrive to Onedrive... so it was pretty serious".

No Man's You Know, That Big Empty Thing Above Our Heads Where The Sun And Clouds Live is out August 9, after a short delay.