Gun Monkeys released: procedurally generated online deathmatch now on Steam

Blimey, that was quick. It seems like only last month that Size Five Games' Dan Marshall was announcing Gun Monkeys. That's because it was . Now the physics-based, side-scrolling, procedurally generated online deathmatch has been released. Presumably to achieve this Marshall sent an army of monkeys into the future to steal the game's code from some apocalypse stricken server.

Here's the excuse for a world of perpetual monkey battles: "In GUN MONKEYS, you'll take charge of a modern-day power company. In the distant future, a catastrophic experiment into Perpetual Energy obliterates all human life, leaving the world choc-full of free-for-the-taking energy, but unpleasantly lacking in people to take advantage of it. Your job as CEO is to send a legion of pleasingly-expendable monkeys forwards in time to collect Power Cubes and return them to present-day, all from the comfort of your PC."

Really though, the game is a remade version of the developer's arcade deathmatch shooter Gibbage - developed as a respite from creation of side-scrolling hacking platformer The Swindle.

You can now find the Gun Monkeys on Steam , where it's currently 10% off. A cheaper two-pack is also available, ensuring you'll always have another monkey to gun.