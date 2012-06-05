Guild Wars 2 beta gets new content this weekend

If you're one of the lucky thousands that got Guild Wars 2 beta keys from us last week on the site or during our livestream of the Gendarran Fields zone , your already-exciting weekend just got way better.

ArenaNet announced on their blog this morning that they're adding a heap of new content, upgrades, and features to this weekend's beta test. Here's the big stuff.

New content



If you played in the previous beta weekend event, your characters will be available



A new zone, Gendarran Fields, is open to everyone--but you'll need to be level 25 to survive it



The Ascalon Catacombs dungeon's Explorable Mode is now available--this is the much more challenging version with more random elements.



The already-awesome World vs. World vs. World map has been revamped to add in jumping puzzles, skill challenges, dynamic events, and an underground dungeon filled with traps and a so-called Dark Room



Everything else



Player skills have been broken up into teirs, requiring players to invest a minimum number of points into a tier before moving onto the next



A Mystic Forge in Lion's Arch lets you trade unwanted items for random rewards



Automated PvP tournaments can be created to place eight teams of five players into bracketed, single-elimination competitive play against each other



Improvements to combat animation, sound, and camera shakes



Improvements to chat, the gem store (cash shop), overflow server tech, and UI elements



Did you get a beta code last week? If so, what profession are you going to be playing this weekend?