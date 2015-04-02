Popular

GTA 5 PC 1080p 60fps trailer released

Okay, so it's not the moment you've all been waiting for—that's the full release of GTA 5 PC, and is still two weeks away. It is, however, the moment before the moment you've all been waiting for. After a flood of PC screenshots followed a river of PC screenshots followed a trickle of PC screenshots, it's finally time for the GTA 5 PC trailer.

Well that was exciting. It's GTA V running faster than its ever run before. The game will run at 60 frames-per-second on PC, assuming you've got the hardware to make that happen. Why not check, but taking a look at the PC version's official system requirements.

There's only a few weeks to wait now. GTA 5 PC comes out on April 14, worldwide.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
