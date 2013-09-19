Greenlight approves 25 new games, including Next Car Game and SuperHot

Bloody hell, SuperHot ! You only added yourself to Steam Greenlight a few days ago, and already you've been approved . My guess is it cheated: stopping time in the moments between people voting. As a result, it and 24 other games have made it through PC gaming's X-Factor, and will be released on Steam in the coming months/years/millennia.

You can view the full list here . Typing out a list of 25 games sounds boring, so instead I'll point out some highlights, and things we've covered before:

This all comes just a few week after the mega-batch rubber-stamping of 100 games. For all Greenlight's problems, it's good to see that the approval process is becoming less of a roadblock for quality games.