Grand Theft Auto 5, War for the Overworld, Cities: Skylines going cheap on Fanatical this weekend

Launched earlier this week, Fanatical's Super 6 Sale rolls into the weekend with big savings on, deep breath, War for the Overworld, Grand Theft Auto 5, Cities: Skylines, Stellaris, Borderlands 2: Game of the Year Edition, Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom, and the Curve Pick & Mix Bundle—which lets you build your own bespoke collection of the publisher's indie wares.

And breathe.

Right, let's dig into the particulars of some of that. Open-world crime sim GTA 5, for example, is on sale for £19.19/your regional equivalent with 52 percent off. RTS-meets-dungeon manager War for the Overworld, on the other hand, is just £5.74 with a 75 percent discount. That latter has just launched its biggest update yet—number 2.0—which brings with it 'The Under Games', a new, seven-level, Skirmish-focused campaign. More on that can be read here.

Elsewhere, knock 20 percent off pre-orders for Battletech if you're eager to get in early; or save ten percent on both editions of Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom here and here.

Elsewhere, elsewhere, grand space strategy-cum-4X 'em up Stellaris is going for £11.89, 66 percent less its recommended retail value. And city-builder Cities: Skylines is just £5.27 with a 78 percent reduction. Following its recent(ish) 2.0 patch, I've been enjoying the former and would suggest now's a good time to dive in if you haven't already.

Elsewhere, elsewhere, elsewhere, Borderlands 2: Game of the Year Edition costs £6.99 with an 80 percent discount.

Check out Fanatical's Super 6 Sale in full this-a-way , and know that voucher code SUPER6 nets you an extra 6 percent off the displayed price.