Grab the WD Black 2TB SSD for just £335 right now

NVMe SSDs are no longer the ultra-premium storage drives they once were, as they have slowly fallen in price over the past year, to the point where some models don't cost much more than comparable SATA drives. In this early Black Friday deal, you can get a 2TB WD Black SSD for just £334.99, a savings of £74 from the previous price. This also appears to be the lowest price ever, at least on Amazon.

This drive from Western Digital is advertised with "speeds up to 3400MB/s." Real-world testing from ANandTech rated sequential reads at around 3400 MB/s, and sequential writes at 2900 MB/s, making this one of the fastest commercially-available NVMe drives.

You can grab this SSD from the link below. Just make sure your PC has a spare NVMe slot before buying—if not, check out the SATA drives in our SSD sales roundup.