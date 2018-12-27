Grab this GTX 1050 gaming laptop for just $499 right now (Update: Back in stock)

Update: The laptop is back in stock at Walmart.

Original story: Walmart's 'Overpowered' desktop PCs haven't been well-received, but the company's lineup of gaming laptops aren't half bad. Right now you can grab the 15-inch Overpowered laptop for just $499—a $100 drop from the previous price, and $500 below the original MSRP.

The specifications include a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz screen, an Intel Core i5-8300H processor clocked at 2.2GHz, 8GB of 2667MHz RAM, a 128GB SSD, a 1TB hard drive, and a 2GB GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card. The combination of a 144Hz screen and a GTX 1050 is a bit strange, since that graphics card likely won't surpass 60FPS in most AAA games, but you'll be able to take advantage of the higher refresh rate in e-sports titles like Overwatch and Fortnite.

Overall, $500 is a pretty good price for a laptop with a GTX 1050. Most other laptops in this price range either have integrated Intel graphics or the low-end MX150 GPU. Even the cheapest laptops with a GTX 1060 start around $800.