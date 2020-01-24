Grab this liquid cooled GeForce RTX 2080 for the low price of £599

Upgrading your graphics card can be a daunting experience for any wallet but this MSI RTX 2080 Sea Hawk is currently on sale for £599 over at Overclockers. It's the cheapest we've seen it since the Black Friday sales and, according to the listing, it means a saving of £90. Now, this is the part where we'd usually tell you the true saving is significantly lower but in this case, it isn't. Taking the average historical price into account, you're actually looking at a saving of closer to £160.

While the RTX 2080 isn't as powerful as the 'Super' edition, there may not be quite as much difference as you'd expect. It has lower clock speeds, less bandwidth, and fewer CUDA cores, but it still boasts the same 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. As with all of Nvidia's RTX cards, you'll still get support for ray tracing and DLSS, providing higher fidelity without the worry of performance falling through the floor.

What really sets this card apart from other RTX 2080 models is the fact that it includes a hybrid cooling solution. That means it also requires more space in your PC case, but temperatures should be much lower, giving you more room to overclock should you desire. It also comes with a healthy factory overclock (1860MHz boost vs. a base 2080's 1710MHz).

If you want to know exactly where the RTX 2080 ranks against other high-end graphics cards, head on over to our full list of the graphics card hierarchy.