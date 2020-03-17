Grab this EVGA RTX 2070 Super XC Ultra for just £499, its lowest price ever

Upgrading your graphics card is never cheap but if you shop around, it doesn't have to put a huge dent in your bank balance either. Right now, you can pick up this EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 Super XC Ultra for just £499 on Amazon. That's the lowest price we've seen this particular model and you'll get a saving of around £40, even when taking into account its historic price.

The EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 Super XC Ultra boasts 8GB of GDDR6 memory, is factory overclocked for a 1,800MHz boost clock speed, and supports real-time ray tracing. Dual fans and EVGA's iCX2 cooling technology will help keep the card cool during those longer gaming sessions. And the obligatory RGB lighting effects can be adjusted to suit your tastes.

While this isn't the best graphics card available on the market right now—check out our handy guide to GPU hierarchy for the full list—it's actually not that far behind in terms of performance. This GPU is a great option if you're looking to upgrade from the 900 series or can't quite justify the expense of an RTX 2080 Ti. Essentially, you shouldn't have trouble playing at 4K as long as you can settle for lower settings, but where it is perfect is for 1440p, where you can ramp everything to the max.

