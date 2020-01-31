Grab the Corsair K95 Platinum RGB mechanical keyboard for £139

If you're on the lookout for a new gaming keyboard, the Corsair K95 Platinum RGB is currently £139 on Amazon. This means you'll save around £20 off its average price—not bad for the keyboard that tops the list of the best gaming keyboards and has been one of our favourites since its release in 2017.

The Corsair K95 Platinum RGB is a big keyboard that offers superb build quality and boasts dedicated media controls, a metal volume wheel, RGB lighting, and a USB pass-through. It also comes with an extra set of textured keycaps for the all-important WASD keys and there's a detachable wrist-rest which is ideal for those longer gaming sessions.

This particular model comes with Cherry MX brown switches though the deal also extends to the Cherry MX speed switches if you're looking for a super-fast keypress. Alternatively, if you don't mind paying full-price, the Cherry Blue clickys are also available. Just make sure you have the right version selected when you come to make your purchase.

And if the Corsair K95 Platinum RGB isn't quite what you're looking for, Razer's Huntsman Elite mechanical keyboard is also on sale right now. Alternatively, you can check out our full list of the best gaming keyboards.