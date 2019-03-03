Grab Northgard, Mutant Year Zero and Absolver for just $12 in latest Humble Bundle

The latest Humble Monthly Bundle is one of the best I've seen in a while. For just $12, you can pick up Viking RTS Northgard, multiplayer fighting game Absolver and Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, the tactical XCOM-like with anthropomorphic pigs and ducks.

They're all excellent games that scored 78/100 or above in our reviews. Northgard, which is less than a year old, is the standout—it's a creative, unpredictable take on classic RTSs from the '90s, such as Age of Empires. The story isn't much to shout about, but the campaign is a cozy way to learn its mechanics for skirmish mode, which highlights how well-designed its multi-stage maps are.

Getting Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden in a $12 package is a steal, too, considering the cheapest it's been since it came out in December is $30. What sets it apart from other tactical combat games is its sense of humour and its emphasis on stealth. You can sneak around levels before a fight to scout them out, and the battle only starts when you engage an enemy (or, when you blindly wander into their crosshairs).

Absolver is the oldest of the three, but it's still worth playing. It's a blend of RPG and fighting game in which you level up your character as you throw down, gaining strength, stamina and better equipment. Tyler called it the "most stylish, layered fighting game" of 2017, and a free expansion last year added more levels and fighting styles.

If you're keen, head over to the Humble Bundle site to purchase. $12 will start a rolling subscription to the monthly bundle, but you can cancel—or pause—at any time.