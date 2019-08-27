Grab an Intel Core i7-9700K CPU for its lowest price

For those of you building a PC right now (or thinking of it, for that matter), we've found a deal you may want to check out. The Intel Core i7-9700K CPU is currently sitting pretty at its lowest ever price on Amazon in the US, and you can pick up the 8 Core 4.9 GHz Turbo unlocked variant for $350 . That saves you around $60 off the list price, and about $20 off recent lows at other retailers. If you live across the pond, the i7-9700K can be yours for £360 . That's a reduction of over £20. As the number-two pick in our guide to the best CPU for gaming —and considering the fact that it's normally closer to $400 / £400 in cost—any discount is greatly appreciated. Because of its excellent performance, this is also good value for money.

As we mentioned in our guide, the i7-9700K is a "balancing act between price, performance, and features". Specifically, it's got more cores than the i7-8700K and has done away with the Hyper-Threading you'll find on Intel Core i9 models. That means it doesn't run as hot, saving you cash longterm on the best CPU coolers . In addition, it's "effectively tied" with the i9 in terms of performance but costs a whole lot less. Hundreds less, in fact. Put simply, "if you're primarily concerned with gaming, an 8-core Coffee Lake clocking close to 5GHz is as good as it gets". Just make sure you've got a motherboard that can handle it. If you need to upgrade that as well (or are buying one for you first build), don't miss our article on the best gaming motherboards .

