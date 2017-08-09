Grab an Asus 15.6-inch gaming laptop with GeForce GTX 1060 for $1,109

Do you need a new gaming laptop? If so, Newegg is selling a relatively well-equipped 15.6-inch gaming laptop from Asus for $1,109 after applying promo code 7807EDSC2.

The promo code knocks $20 off the already discounted price (this laptop normally goes for $1,249). There is a pretty good collection of hardware and features here for the money.

Powering the 1080p display is an Intel Core i7 7700HQ processor flanked by an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU with 3GB of GDDR5 memory. It also has 16GB of DDR4 memory.

Storage is handled by a 128GB SSD paired up with a 1TB HDD. Other features include 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, three USB 3.0 ports, mini DisplayPort and HDMI outputs (one each), a headphone/microphone combo port, HD webcam, memory card reader, and a backlit keyboard.

The laptop is less than an inch thick (0.90 inches) and weighs 4.9 pounds. That's too heavy to be considered an ultrabook, but certainly not monstrous.

You get a couple of extras with this laptop, including a digital code for Rocket League and an Asus ROG ball cap.

