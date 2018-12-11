Popular

Grab a 15-inch MSI gaming laptop for just $599 today

By

One of our favorite gaming laptops is on sale.

The MSI GF63 is one of our top choices for an entry-level gaming laptop. It's powered by a latest-gen Intel Core i5-8300H processor and a 4GB GTX 1050. The laptop is usually priced around $650-700, but for today only, you can get it for just $599.99 from B&H Photo.

The variant B&H is selling has a 15.6-inch 1080p screen, a Core i5-8300H processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB NVMe SSD, and a 4GB GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card. The only major downside is the lack of a large hard drive (all your games will have to fit on the system SSD), but it's a solid laptop otherwise.

You can buy it from B&H at the link below. A copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is included.

MSI 15.6" GF63 | GTX 1050 | $599 ($200 off)
This laptop has a latest-gen Intel processor, a GTX 1050 graphics card, and a 15.6-inch 1080p screen. A copy of Black Ops 4 is included. Buy at B&H

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info. 

Corbin Davenport

Corbin is a tech writer, browser extension developer, and web developer living in Georgia.
See comments