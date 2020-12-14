Gone Home dev announces road trip adventure Open Roads

Annapurna Interactive and Fullbright, the studio behind the award-winning Gone Home and Tacoma , have announced Open Roads, the studio's first new game since 2017. In Open Roads the 16 year-old Tess, voiced by Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart) is going on a road trip with her mum Opal (Keri Russell, The Americans) to learn more about the secret life her grandmother seems to have led.

This is Fullbright's first game that doesn't seem to take place in first-person perspective, instead using a striking mix of 2D character design that reminds me of 90s adventure games and 3D environments. Given Fullbright's penchant for great storytelling and Annapurna's reputation of backing interesting projects, this is certainly one to watch.