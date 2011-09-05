Golden Joysticks 2011: vote now for your chance to win an Alienware laptop

Hey! You like games, right? Do you find yourself sometimes having opinions about them? How would you like to be in with a chance to win a top spec M14x Alienware laptop for telling everyone what you think? Step right this way, let your voice be heard and place your vote in this year's Golden Joysticks .

The contest is open to US and UK citizens, and couldn't be easier to enter. All you need to do is vote in all 14 categories on the Golden Joysticks site and you'll be in with a chance of winning a bunch of prizes, including all of the Golden Joystick nominated games, and a top of the range gaming laptop from Alienware .

GamesMaster ultimate gaming prize:



1 x M14x Alienware Laptop



Gaming Consoles 1 x PlayStation Vita (as near to UK launch as possible) 1 x 3DS



Golden Joystick Award nominated games



Gaming peripherals



4 runners up will receive:



1 x M14x Alienware Laptop



Golden Joystick Award nominated games



Feeling overexcited? Check out these soothing terms and conditions to quickly douse that passion with bland legal jargon. It's worth voting, though. There are some top PC games in this year's lineup that deserve our support, including Total War: Shogun 2, The Witcher 2, Civilization V, Minecraft and more. Get voting and good luck! Need more motivation? Here's a picture of the laptop you could win: