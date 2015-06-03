GOG's Summer Sale is go

The Sale Stoat Says

Digital goods are effectively limitless, and so you don't need to wrestle a potential rival to the ground in order to guarantee a good deal. Take it easy. and have fun!

GOG, the digital peddler of DRM-free games, is holding a summer sale from now until June 21. Expect new deals to appear every 12 hours. In total, GOG says that over 700 games will be discounted.

It's not just discounts either. There's also the chance for free games. Or, more accurately, games that you'll given for free if you also spend money. Every penny you spend throughout the sale is totalled up. Spend over any of the following milestones, you'll be given the corresponding game:

SimCity 2000 - free for everyone who spends at least $1.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky - free for everyone who spends at least $20.

Xenonauts - free for everyone who spends at least $50.

Right now, deals include 10% off The Witcher 3, 85% off The Witcher 2, 74% off Mount & Blade: Warband, and 40% off Telltale's Game of Thrones.

In fact, looking at the current crop, and the games that are likely to be added across the next two-and-a-half weeks, this is a great time to pick up some of our overlooked RPG recommendations.

(Stoat source: Ashley Cohen)