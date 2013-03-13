GOG Pick 5 Promo features The Witcher, Alan Wake, and others on the cheap

Near-weekly Steam deals and Humble Bundles mean you can't blink without stumbling into a PC gaming sale somewhere, and GOG isn't listening to your cries of sanctuary from these savings. Nope, it's holding you down and letting you buy five games from a list of hits for the amount of change you could probably find rooting around beneath your couch for a bit.

The sale lasts for a week, and you're free to purchase as many sets for yourself or someone else as you like. If you've yet to experience Geralt's gritter debut in the first Witcher, you can now pick it up for the cheapest I've ever seen it—an absurd $2.

Here's the full list of all games in the promo :