GOG launches aptly named Big Winter Sale

Have gaming friends that you don't like quite enough to splash out on? Quick, get them cut-price gaming presents! Or better yet, gamble on mystery gaming presents that they might not want! I know that's how I like to do my Christmas shopping, and GOG.com is facilitating by hosting its Big Winter Sale.

There's half off stupidly good games like The Witcher 3 and Pillars of Eternity, as well as even larger discounts on bundles of classics from the Star Wars franchise and Larian. The current batch of deals is scheduled to last about two days, but if you can't make up your mind, there's the intriguing option to try your luck on a £2/$3 'mystery game'. Presumably the refund policy won't cover that one...