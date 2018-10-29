God Eater 3 release date announced

God Eater 3 will launch in on PC in February next year, publisher Namco Bandai has announced.

The release date coincides with a new trailer for the sequel, which showcases a mixture of anime characters talking very seriously about very serious things, and blistering action sequences in which gigantic monsters are air-battered into mulch. I can’t say I’m thrilled by the former, but the latter looks pretty darned excellent, reminiscent of a Platinum game, if slightly cartoonier.

God Eater 3 sees the eponymous divinity gobblers fighting to save humanity as the world is invaded by Aragami, gigantic beasts that exist only to destroy. The third game in the series will let up to eight players join together to battle the Aragami, as well as featuring new areas yet to be seen in the series, and new enemies to fight.

God Eater 3 will be ordering from a pantheon near you as of the February 8 2019.