Giveaway: win a Razer prize pack from Iceflake & Paradox on the PC Gamer forums

PC Gamer has joined forces with the folk over at Iceflake Studios for an epic Razer-themed giveaway. Along with Paradox Interactive, Iceflake has created the ultimate gaming accessory bundle to celebrate the release of its upcoming post-apocalyptic city-builder, Surviving the Aftermath.

The grand prize package includes a Razer black shark headset, death adder mouse, black widow keyboard, Goliathus Chroma mouse mat, and one Surviving the Aftermath Steam key. Iceflake Studios also has 100 Surviving the Aftermath Steam keys to hand out, so get on the forum thread to see how to enter.

The giveaway runs until 11:59 pm ET October 31st/4:59 am BST November 1st. After the deadline, a winner will be randomly selected from the entry widget.

Here's how you can enter:

Sign into the PC Gamer forums or create a forum account

Comment on the giveaway thread saying how you would survive the apocalypse

Sign your username in the giveaway widget to confirm you entry

You're done!

You can only enter once, and if you're a winner our PC Gamer community managers will reach out to you through email. Please read the full terms and conditions at the bottom of the thread's top post before you enter.

Iceflake is this month's Studio Spotlight over on the PC Gamer forums and will be chatting about Surviving the Aftermath's development and answering questions throughout the week. Check out the Studio Spotlight area in the forums to say hi!